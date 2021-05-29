Windsor Regional Hospital to relax current 'no visitors' policy starting Monday

Windsor Regional Hospital patients will be able to have one visitor per day starting Monday as the hospital relaxes some restrictions.

Based on “stable and lower regional rates” of COVID-19 in both the community and hospital, WRH is relaxing some of its visitor restrictions at the Met and Ouellette Campuses as well as the Regional Cancer Center.

Starting Monday, the hospital will allow one essential visitor per patient, once per day, during one specified time slot, with some exceptions.

Patients will be able to choose a maximum of two essential visitors to rotate throughout their hospital stay, however, only one visitor may visit each day and during only one time slot.

The hospital says the new visitor restrictions will replace the “no visitors” restriction that had been put in back in place on April 17.

Starting Monday, visitors can see patients during the following time slots:

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (except Critical Care units)

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Critical Care units only)

The hospital says considerations for visitors to be deemed “essential” should include:

Those who are visiting/accompanying a patient who is dying or very ill

A parent/guardian of a youth who is a patient, support person for a pregnant patient in labour

Visitors of patients who require physical assistance

Visitors providing essential support to a patient.

There will not be visitation allowed for patients with active, confirmed or suspected COVID-19 “due to the extremely high risk to patients, staff and visitors.” In those cases virtual visits will be supported using technology.

The hospital says there will be some limited cases where more than one visitor will be allowed.

Specific visitor policies will be in place for patients in emergency, mental health, renal dialysis, outpatient visits and labour and delivery.

The hospital says essential visitors will be restricted if they:

Are less than 18 years of age (except as above)

Are symptomatic

Have been outside of Canada in the last 14 days

Have tested positive for COVID-19 (and are not resolved cases )

Have had close contact with a confirmed case or probable case of COVID-19

Have had close contact with a person with an acute respiratory illness who has been outside of Canada in the 14 days before their symptom onset

Updated information on these areas is available on the WRH website.