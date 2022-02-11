Windsor Regional Hospital told to be ready for potential hightened alert
CTV Windsor Assignment Editor
John Lewis
Staff at Windsor Regional Hospital have been told to be ready for any potential heightened alert due to the blockade near the Ambassador Bridge.
Hospital spokesman Steve Erwin said, “a Code Orange is used in the event of a mass casualty situation and is initiated by an emergency response agency as the police, fire services or EMS.”
He added there is a higher level of concern in the community right now.
“The last time staff were notified of a potential Code Orange at Windsor Regional was immediately following the Wheatley explosion," Erwin pointed out.
The hospital stood down after emergency responders discovered the injuries were not as serious as first thought.
