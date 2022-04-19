Windsor rescue group founder pleads guilty to animal neglect charges

A Windsor rescue group founder has pled guilty to animal neglect charges related to the care of several dogs.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society released details of the case on Tuesday.

In June and July 2019, humane society animal protection officers laid multiple provincial animal neglect charges against Caitlind Levesque in relation to the neglect of multiple dogs under her care as founder and president of Royals Animal Rescue Service.

On April 8, 2022, Levesque pled guilty to failing to provide adequate and appropriate medical attention for a dog, two charges of failing to comply with an order, and failing to provide nine dogs with adequate and appropriate sanitary conditions and ventilation.

All charges were laid under the former Ontario SPCA Act.

As part of the guilty plea, Levesque will be banned from owning any dogs except for one family pet for two years. Animal welfare inspectors will be permitted to inspect the dog to ensure their care and welfare.

She will be required to pay restitution of $1000, and all the remaining dogs that were removed during the investigation have been surrendered to the WECHS.

“All of the removed dogs will be adopted by their long-term WECHS foster families,” said a news release form the humane society.

In January 2020, the provincial government took over responsibility for animal welfare law enforcement in Ontario with the passage of the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.