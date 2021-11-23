Windsor resident celebrates $50,050 lotto win

A Windsor resident who won $50,050 sure knows how to pick ‘em.

Mircea Molodovan won $50,000 by playing the Daily Keno 8 Pick in the June 15 evening draw. He also won $50 on his other Daily Keno selection bringing his total winnings to $50,050.

Daily Keno players pick their strategy (from a two Pick to a 10 Pick) and pick their bet between $1, $2, $5, or $10 to pick their prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Huron Church Road in Windsor.