A 24-year-old Windsor resident has been charged after one person died in a crash on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent OPP officers responded to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 east of County 42 for a report of a collision on Nov. 23 at 11:05 a.m.

Highway 401 eastbound lanes at County Road 42 was closed for several hours to allow for investigation.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene and a second person was transported to hospital with injuries.

As a result of the investigation on Jan. 9, Firaz Bachan, 24, of Windsor has been charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm under and is scheduled to appear in Chatham-Kent Provincial Offences Court on Feb. 24.

Any person with information is being urged should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.