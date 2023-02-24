Windsor resident plans to share $100,000 with family in Vietnam
A Windsor mother says she plans on buying a car and sharing her $100,000 lottery win with family in Vietnam.
Thanh Mai won a $100,000 top prize with Instant Bingo Doubler.
The 54-year-old said she is a regular Instant Bingo player and was surprised to discover she won.
“I purchase these tickets often, so I was happy to see I won this much,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque.
Mai said this win feels extra special because she purchased this ticket on Christmas Day.
“We are going to purchase a car and share some with my kids and family in Vietnam. I feel so grateful,” she said.
Instant Bingo Doubler is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.86.
The winning ticket was purchased at Multifood Supermarket on Crawford Avenue in Windsor.
-
What would make Hamilton Road safter?With several accidents and fatal collisions on Hamilton Road, there’s no question that residents are growing concerned about the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.
-
Police hockey tournament returns to Waterloo Region following pandemic pauseThe 60th anniversary of the International Police Hockey Tournament has made its long-awaited return to the ice in Waterloo Region, following a pandemic absence that’s kept officers in uniform instead of lacing up the skates.
-
17-year-old charged after ride-share driver carjacked in BramptonA 17-year-old has been arrested after a ride-share driver was carjacked in Brampton Friday morning.
-
Waterloo region Ukranians share how their lives have been impacted as the war at home rages onResidents in Waterloo region are showing their support by standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes, with a Friday night vigil held in downtown Kitchener to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
'Sense of belonging:' Reintigration program has participants create woodworking projectsThe Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RTSIS) hire project provides transitional employment, skill development, and training opportunities to those seeking positive lifestyle changes while engaged in reintegration and gang prevention phases.
-
Canadian mint swapping change for new $2 coin honouring QEIIThe Royal Canadian Mint is inviting Calgarians to trade in your change for the two dollar circulation coin honouring Queen Elizabeth II.
-
'We just don’t have anymore room': Windsor calling for more support to help asylum seekersA report heading to Windsor’s Community Services Committee next week is calling on city council to tell the federal government that Windsor cannot support anymore asylum seekers.
-
Ontario school board releases professionalism policy after photos of teacher with prosthetic breasts surfacedA draft of Halton District School Board's (HDSB) much-anticipated professionalism policy has been released, and it does not contain any specifics on a staff dress code – something that many parents have requested to be implemented after photos of a teacher wearing prosthetic breasts went viral last year.
-
Sudbury man arrested in connection with area thefts, assaultAfter asking for the public's assistance in locating a 33-year-old suspect in three thefts and a recent assault Friday, police have located and arrested the man.