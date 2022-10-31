Windsor residents arrested after Lakeshore business break-in

Essex County OPP have arrested two people after a break and enter at a business in Lakeshore.

Members of the Lakeshore OPP Detachment were dispatched to a business in the 1100 block of County Road 22 for the report of a break-in in progress around 11:16 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers arrived on scene and met with the complainant, who had prevented a vehicle with a single occupant from leaving the property.

The OPP Canine Unit was dispatched to assist with a search of the property. Canine Maximus helped locate a second person in a trailer located on the property.

The two individuals were taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 55-year-old Windsor man has been charged with:

Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence

A 47-year-old Windsor woman has been charged with:

Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid (other than heroin)

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to answer to the charges at a later date.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.