Windsor residents mourn Queen Elizabeth II despite rain, early hour

About a dozen residents gathered in Windsor City Hall Square before dawn Monday to watch the historic funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sitting on a rain-soaked chair in the second row, draped in a plastic poncho, a woman named Rose remarks that she can’t believe more people didn’t turn out.

“Everyone loved the queen,” she said. “She was very, very important. She’s done so much for England, Great Britain and for the entire world.”

Despite the rain and early hour, a number of people have come out to Windsor City Hall to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/NhAVYqw18H

Rose adding that she did see a lot of lights turning on and TV sets tuned in through windows as she made her way down to the City’s public screening in the early hours.

“No one could miss it,” she said.

The City of Windsor earmarked up to $100,000 to pay tribute to Elizabeth II with Monday morning’s funeral screening, as well as commemorative banners and art installations.

In addition to the funeral screening, the city will co-host a public memorial service at All Saints’ Anglican Church Monday at 6 p.m.

The ceremony will include a procession into the church led by the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment, evening prayers led by Rev. Robert Clifford, music from Windsor Classic Chorale and remarks from dignitaries.

Audio and video from inside the church will also be broadcast outside City Hall Square.