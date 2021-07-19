Windsor residents to call 311 for flood debris pick-up
The City of Windsor is asking residents who experienced basement flooding from Friday’s rain to call 311 or 519-255-2489 if they require assistance getting damaged goods to the landfill.
The request includes those who may have already contacted 311, as this call will be to coordinate a pick-up.
The pick-up will only be for residents who are not going through insurance, as insurance providers coordinate pick-up for their clients.
To register for special collection residents must call 311 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. prior to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
Collection will take place between Tuesday and Saturday of this week.
Last Friday’s rain resulted in over 300 calls to 311, prompting officials to offer the free pick-up support.
City of Windsor officials say they are working to address the issue of basement flooding, both short and long term, and encourages residents to take advantage of subsidies through the basement flooding subsidy program.
Residents should also be aware of information aimed at safeguarding your home against flooding that can be found on the City of Windsor’s Flooding page.
