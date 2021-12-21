Windsor restaurant owner baffled at ticket

An east side restaurant owner is frustrated with a $1,100 ticket he received last weekend.

Frank Shkandi, owner of a Matter of Taste Bar and Grill on Lauzon Road, was fined after being cited for not having a proper screening process as mandated by Ontario’s re-opening plan.

The results of an enforcement blitz are expected from the health unit tomorrow morning.

“Everybody writing down full name and numbers, we check the ID's and proof of the vaccination every day. Every single person,’ said Shkandi.

In the meantime, Shkandi says he'll fight the ticket because he feels he's done what restaurants he has visited have done.