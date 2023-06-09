Windsor rink renamed after John Paris Jr.

The West Hants Sports Complex has been renamed to honour hockey legend John Paris Jr., who says he feels immense pride in his hometown that has supported him throughout his career.

“I love that I am from Windsor,” Paris said. “I could never thank them enough.”

The former professional hockey player, manager and coach kicked down many hockey barriers — including being the first-ever Black head coach in professional hockey.

Inducted into the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame in 2005, Paris is known for his perseverance on the ice and humility in life.

“He’s very humble,” said Hockey Nova Scotia board member Dean Smith. “John will not sell his story so we are happy to be here to speak up on John’s behalf.”

To celebrate Paris’ hockey career and contributions to this community, the West Hants Sports Complex recently renamed their rink in his honour.

“Dad and mom would be so proud of this special moment,” said Paris’ brother Percy. “All of this has happened because of them.”

Paris says he‘s moved by the tribute, but is also keen to share the moment with everyone who has supported him over the years.

“I didn’t do this on my own,” said Paris. “You have to have help.”

Help and support for Paris has come from a town rich in history, steeped in hockey heritage, that proudly celebrates the name John Paris Jr.

