Windsor Road Trip Rewards campaign hopes to boost hotel revenues

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island has launched a visitor incentive campaign to help ‘kickstart sluggish hotel revenues’ in the area.

‘Windsor Road Trip Rewards’ incentivizes visitors who book a minimum two-night stay in Windsor and the surrounding municipalities with a $50 VISA card and a $25 Windsor Pizza Club voucher.

“The Windsor Road Trip Rewards program will give our valued hotels a shot in the arm by providing unique incentives that resonate with travelers. This is the time to launch such a campaign in an effort to kickstart sluggish hotel revenues resulting from the 17 month pandemic and help put heads in beds,” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex.

The campaign includes booking links to participating hotels and full offer details. The VISA cards will be redeemed only at businesses located in the City of Windsor, assuring that those dollars will stay local, in addition to the opportunity to get a taste of Windsor-style pizza at some of our participating Windsor Pizza Club locations.

“Now that we have made considerable progress in getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, we look forward to encouraging travel and overnight stays once again to the Windsor region” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “This program provides guests the opportunity to explore what our city has to offer and helps support our local small businesses.”

Additional offers will be available for neighbouring districts, including stays in Kingsville receiving $50 in Eat Drink Dine Kingsville dollars, Lakeshore receiving $50 in belle River BIA dollars and Leamington receiving a $50 VISA gift card.

“Windsor Essex hotels are excited to welcome back visitors and offer them great hospitality and service, while adhering to the strictest safety protocol measures” said Moe Razak, Regional General Manager Best Western PLUS Waterfront Hotel and Holiday Inn Express Windsor Waterfront. “Through the Windsor Road Trip Rewards campaign, we want to thank travelers for choosing our destination as we map out a road to recovery.”

Hotel stays must be booked and consumed by October 31, 2021. Voucher packages will be distributed upon check-in and are encouraged to be spend to enhance their experience by further exploring the districts in the region.