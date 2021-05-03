Windsor runner Melissa Bishop-Nriagu qualifies for third straight Olympics

Melissa Bishop-Nriagu has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after running a 1:59.04 in the 800 metres in California on Sunday.

Bishop-Nriagu, who was born in Eaganville, Ont. but resides in the Windsor area, ran the qualifying race at the Chula Vista high performance meet in California, well inside the Canadian Olympic qualifying standard of 1:59.50.

Bishop-Nriagu later posted to her Instagram, “Olympic standard dusted... as we just starting to roll.”

Bishop-Nriagu is the current Canadian record holder in the women’s 800 metre race, World Championship silver medalist in 2015 and placed fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to take place between July 23 and Aug. 8.