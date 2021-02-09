The City of Windsor is reminding residents to check their mailboxes soon for the 2021 interim property tax bills.

If you have not received your tax bill(s) or have questions in regard to the amount of the bill, please call 311 (alternate: 519-255-2489) or email propertytax@citywindsor.ca.

City officials say failure to receive a tax bill does not exempt property owners from paying their taxes. Penalties and interest (which can add up to 15 per cent of the taxes on an annual basis) will be added for late payments.

Consistent with prior years, the interim billing amount is approved at 50 per cent of the property taxes paid in 2020. Changes resulting from Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) assessment updates are reflected on the tax bill.

An adjustment on the tax bill titled “2021 Interim Tax Cap Adjustment” reflects any adjustment necessary to meet the 50% limitation. Changes resulting from the Final 2021 Municipal/Education Tax Rates will be reflected on the Final 2021 tax bill, which is typically mailed in June.

Payment must be received by the City on or before the due dates noted below.

Due dates for regular tax payments are:

February 17, March 17 and April 14, 2021.

The City also offers three pre-authorized payment plans (PAP). Due dates for each of the PAP plans are as follows:

Installment Date Plan: February 17, March 17, April 14, 2021

Mid-Month Plan: February 16, March 15, April 15, May 17 and June 15, 2021

End-of-Month Plan: February 26, March 31, April 30, May 31 and June 30, 2021

Enrolment in a PAP can be completed at any time. Forms are available on the City website at www.CityWindsor.ca.

Tax payments are accepted through a variety of methods: