City's live stream of hospital announcement deleted after Windsor CAO cites ‘political’ concerns

Windsor’s acting chief administrative officer says he made the call for the city to delete a recent live stream of a media announcement regarding the future hospital on County Road 42 over concerns it would become too political.

On Tuesday, Windsor Regional Hospital officials announced they hired a global architecture firm to move forward with designs for the city’s new acute care hospital. Hospital officials were joined by Ontario’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Sylvia Jones, and Windsor mayoral candidate Drew Dilkens.

The announcement was streamed live by the City of Windsor on social media. Following the announcement event, the live stream was removed from the city’s social media platforms that same day.

Onorio Colucci, acting CAO for the City of Windsor, tells CTV News he was behind the city’s move to pull down the live stream due to concerns it would appear as partisan favouring one candidate.

“The intent of the event was a very legitimate announcement with ministerial participation about a major initiative (the new hospital) which has been approved by council and is of significant importance to the community,” said Colucci in a statement.

“However, staff later advised me that the media questions and prodding after the announcement led to discussions that some could have perhaps construed as political in nature. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, I decided it was prudent to pull the use of City resources.”

Media members in attendance did ask questions regarding Dilkens’ platform during Tuesday’s announcement, as the new hospital has been a hot-button issue during this municipal campaign.

During a recent campaign event, Dilkens — who has touted his support for the location of the new hospital — said mayoral candidate Chris Holt being elected would risk killing the hospital project altogether for the City of Windsor.

While Holt originally voted against the site of the new hospital years ago, he recently said he would not get in the way of funding the acute care hospital and would work to ensure its development on County Road 42 is successful, referring to Dilkens’ recent comments about him as “fear-mongering.”