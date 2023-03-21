Windsor’s bed bug ranking improves slightly: Orkin Canada

Windsor has dropped to 13th place on Orkin Canada’s list of the Top 25 bed bug cities in Canada in 2022.

Orkin Canada, a pest and wildlife control services organization, indicated Windsor improved from the 12th worst city for bed bugs in 2021. Windsor was ranked 21st in 2020.

Toronto was the city in which it carried out the highest number of commercial and bed bug treatments in 2022, Orkin revealed in a release Tuesday.

Vancouver is second, and Sudbury, Ont. was third.

London, Ont., which went unranked in 2021, is new to the list this year, landing in the eighth spot.

Ontario dominated the top 10 list with a total of eight cities across the province being ridden with bed bugs, including Oshawa, Ottawa, Scarborough, Sault Ste. Marie, London, and Hamilton.

The pest control company suggests the following methods to reduce the chances of bringing home the pesky “hitch hikers” from your next travel:

Do not put your clothing or luggage directly on the bed. If bed bugs are present in the bed, they can climb into bags, suitcases or any laundry left on the bed.

Use metal luggage racks at all times. Bed bugs cannot easily climb metal surfaces, so they make an ideal overnight spot for your suitcase. Keep the rack away from the walls and any wooden furniture.

Use small plastic bags to pack clothing, shoes and other personal items. This will help prevent any bed bugs that climb into your suitcase from getting into your house with your clothing. Bed bugs can also hide in books, cloth toiletry kits and other non-metal personal items.

Hotels aren’t the only bed bug travel threats. Bed bugs thrive in dark, cool places with long-term access to humans. They can also be found on airplane and train seats, buses or in rental cars. It’s rare but it is possible to pick up bed bugs in places like these.

With files from CTVNewsToronto.ca.