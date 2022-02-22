Windsor’s Dave Cassidy running for national union president

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy is gunning for the union’s top job in Canada.

“I intend, today, to put my name forward for national president of Unifor,” said Cassidy with his wife Jen and daughter Mackenzie by his side Tuesday at the local’s head office.

Cassidy, who also serves as national trades chair, has the full support of his family, Local 444 officers, executive board and executive council and the Stellantis council as well as other local presidents.

“You can't walk into a room when there's a hard decision to be made where Dave doesn't throw everything out there to try and get a result. He's got the guts to do it,” said Unifor Local 444 vice president James Stewart.

Cassidy was hoping for the blessing of outgoing president Jerry Dias, currently on health leave, who is set to retire in August.

“I went to Jerry and told Jerry, 'Jerry I've supported you for 20 years I expect you to support me.' That didn't happen,” he said.

Cassidy alleges Scott Doherty, current executive assistant to Dias, is the next in line for the job.

“The rank and file, leadership from local unions across the country, have to be the ones to decide,” Cassidy said.

The declaration comes days after Local 444 opened contract talks with Caesars Windsor.

Cassidy says his campaign will not interfere with negotiations.

“The convention is in August,” he said. “It's a long runway and my focus is Local 444 and the membership of Local 444.”

With roots in the Windsor union, Buzz Hargrove and Ken Lewenza Sr. both went on to serve as president at the national level.

Hargrove led from 1992 until 2008 with Lewenza taking over until 2013.

If successful, Cassidy would be the third from the area to serve as president in the last 30 years.

He feels his leadership skills can be an asset at the national level.

“I think with the structure we have here at 444 this structure locally can be used nationally,” Cassidy said.

Paul Renaud, financial secretary for national skilled trades, agrees.

“I think things have changed a little bit at the national and I think it's time to focus back on the membership, focus on the grassroots and the people we represent," Renaud said.

When asked about financing for his campaign, Cassidy was clear on where the money was coming from.

“I raise my own money and that's how I will travel across the country,” he said. “It will not be Local 444's dime. Be clear, okay.”