Windsor's Downtown Mission issues donation plea as stock dwindles

The Downtown Mission has issued a plea for donations saying they are “in desperate need” of clothes and other critical items for those in need.

The Mission’s Development officer Jim Douglas said they’re running low on food, clothing and shoes due to an increase in people using the program.

Douglas said the Mission’s food program is seeing 2,000 people per month compared to 1,000 a month this time last year.

“If people would like to donate funds for the Mission to purchase food that is a very welcome offer. We can get volume discounts at many retailers/wholesalers to buy food, that can really increase our purchase power,” Douglas noted.

The Mission issued a request for men’s shoes, spring jackets and women and men’s sized socks and underpants, but Douglas said other items are also needed.

Canned meats, pasta, pasta sauce, cereal canned vegetables and fruit, lentils and beans, individual snacks and bottles of water are also running low.

Douglas said with spring and summer, the Mission could always use seasonal clothes like polo shirts, t-shirts, lightweight pants and shorts for men and women.