Windsor's Ford Foundry the focus of a photographic exhibit at Chimczuk Museum

The Chimczuk Museum is celebrating the history of the former Ford Foundry in a photographic exhibit that opened on Tuesday.

It’s called “The Last Call,” a collection of 25 images by Windsorite and award-winning photographer, Thomas Danyluk.

Danyluk worked at the foundry for 15 years in security but always had a love of photographer since he was eight years old.

His photographs reveal the demanding and dangerous work done by the men and women of the company for decades — before its closure in 2007.

The foundry produced world-class castings, iron and metal works for the auto company.

"People need to understand the significance of all of this,” said Danyluk.

“It brings back memories. Good memories for them, [but most of the public], has never seen this unless you worked there. I just wanted the public to be able to experience it."

For Charles Fider, a former foundry employee who worked with pouring metal and castings, to see the pictures is a striking reminder of the past.

"Oh, they're all fond memories,” said Fider. “Most of the people that got into metal pouring and that, didn't want to leave the job after they got it."

More information about the exhibit and Chimczuk Museum is available online.