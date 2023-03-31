Windsor’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of volunteers
Habitat Windsor-Essex is looking for more ‘hands on deck’ to assist with its growing programs.
Habitat for Humanity focuses on providing everyone a decent and affordable place to call home.
The ongoing housing shortage has business is picking up.
The organization will be holding an open house-orientation of sorts to welcome new volunteers into the fold. The “coffee and chat” takes place Tuesday, April 4 at their 51 Edinborough Street location in Windsor.
Hope Lovell of the ReStore is hopeful that a new batch of area residents will choose to help out the cause.
"Our schedules are flexible we make them that way so that so that we can work with more people,” said Lovell.
“And just come, sign-up on our website. There's a volunteer page you can put in an application there.”
Lovell wants the public to consider the myriad of ways in which they can volunteer, learn new skills, participate in educational courses, build homes for those in need and help at the Restore.
More information about Habitat for Humanity, the Restore and volunteering is available online.
