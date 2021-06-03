Windsor's mayor launches virtual community conversation series

Windsor’s Mayor is launching an online conversation series to talk to residents about ongoing projects, city priorities and local issues.

Residents will be able to participating in one of three free sessions hosted online where they can hear from Mayor Drew Dilkens on a variety of topics impacting the future of Windsor.

“Pre-pandemic, I would enjoy participating in consultations across Windsor and also hosting my ward walks as a way to talk about issues important to all residents,” Dilkens said. “This virtual platform is another way I’m looking to engage with Windsorites across the City. While the global pandemic has created significant pressures on individuals, businesses and families, the time has come to focus efforts on building back better, creating jobs and opportunity for all Windsorites, and promoting diversity and inclusion across the city.”

The sessions will each begin with a short presentation from the mayor and then open up for questions and discussion.

Dilkens’ presentation will be the same for each of the three sessions.

During each meeting, information surrounding the municipal budget, local projects, and top priorities will be discussed. The meetings will also give time to address concerns from residents and offer a chance to share ideas for the community.

The Virtual Community Conversations will take place Wednesday, June 9, Wednesday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 23 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Each meeting can host up to 100 participants. Residents are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

Those interested in joining a session can register online or by calling (519) 255-6315. Residents can watch the sessions live without participating in questions by visiting Mayor Drew Dilkens’ Facebook and YouTube pages.