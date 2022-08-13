Windsor’s multiculturalism on display at Mic Mac Park
The 2nd annual DiverCity BBQ was held Saturday, hosted by the Windsor Police Service.
“It’s about providing information and showing support,” says Cnst. Jamie Adjetey-Nelson, diversity, inclusion and recruitment outreach officer.
Adjetey-Nelson adds, “We need to change the perception of what we do for the community. The past few years have been difficult for everyone and we just want everyone to know we’re still here, serving them and trying to help them. It’s a different way we’re policing now than 100 years ago, 50 years ago.”
The funding for the event was provided by the community benefits grant offered from the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, which is building the Gordie Howe International Bridge.
25 community organizations set up booths to talk to residents about supports in the community from food banks to libraries.
“Collectively we are working together with professionalism, accountability, and integrity to ensure the safety of all the members of our diverse community,” says Adjetey-Nelson.
-
Two new monkeypox cases found in Brant CountyThe Brant County Health Unit is recording two new monkeypox cases in the region.
-
Armed and barricaded situation lasted nearly 10 hours, three people charged: policeThree people have been arrested after police officers executed a search warrant, which resulted in an armed and barricaded situation that lasted almost 10 hours.
-
Off-duty officer faces impaired driving charges in BradfordAn off-duty York Regional Police officer faces charges for allegedly driving under the influence in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Vancouver Island Indigenous man urges coexistence with wolvesIn 2018, Parks Canada launched the Wild About Wolves project because there was an increase in human interactions with the animals. Teachings from traditional knowledge holders from seven different First Nations, including Tla-o-qui-aht, are incorporated into the program. These include lessons on coexisting with wolves and the greater ecosystem, Windle shared.
-
8 windows smashed at Hull Block, EPS seeking tips and footageA historic building in central Edmonton sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage after several windows were smashed earlier this month.
-
Ottawa man facing charges after police seize 370,000 contraband cigarettesOntario Provincial Police say a 65-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a major bust of contraband cigarettes.
-
Nova Scotia interrupter clause invoked for record 28th time in 2022The price of gasoline will not be affected by this change.
-
Police investigating multiple bear spray incidents at Saskatoon ExA news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) outlined at least three incidents where bear spray was deployed in or around the Ex.
-
Man arrested for sexual offences in May rearrested over the weekend: London policeA London man who was arrested back in May for alleged sexual offences was rearrested by London police on two new alleged sexual assault charges on Monday.