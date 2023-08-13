Windsor’s new rainbow crosswalk honours First Nations people

A new rainbow crosswalk has been painted in Windsor’s Walkerville neighbourhood.

The new crosswalk was painted Saturday by members of the Unifor Skilled Trades from Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant and Ford Motor Company.

Stefanie Pest, member of the Windsor-Essex Rainbow Alliance, explained the significance of the symbol on the crosswalk.

"It is very important to understand that this is a two-spirit Progress Pride Rainbow flag," said Pest. "We chose this to be our first of three Pride-themed flags in the spirit of truth and reconciliation for the First Nations people of Turtle Island."

Pest tells CTV News the project was a joint collaboration between Windsor-Essex Rainbow Alliance (WERA) and Unifor Local 444 LGBTQ Committee.