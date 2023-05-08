Windsor's 'Street Angels' launch donation campaign for shoes to help homeless

Shoes of all sizes are in need to help the homeless in Windsor-Essex.

The city’s Street Angels charity, a program by Feeding Windsor-Essex, has started the campaign ‘If the Shoe Fits’ for the month of May.

The public is encouraged to donate new or gently used shoes of all sizes for everyone in need. Running shoes are ideal and in demand.

New and properly fitting shoes help prevent health issues and promote hygiene.

It is estimated that several hundred homeless persons are dealing with this extreme life challenge in the City of Windsor.

Merissa Mills, director of Street Angels/Feeding Windsor Essex, suggests that in the midst of a myriad of challenges that being homeless encompasses, having wearable footwear is often overlooked by the public as a high-priority need.

“The average person walks about three to 4,000 steps a day, compared to the average person, an individual experiencing homelessness walks about 20,000 steps a day,” said Mills.

“So you can see the importance of shoes for walking. The reason that they walk like that is because a lot of those services that they access throughout the day for resources like food and supplies are quite far spread."

Donations can be made on Wednesdays from 3 – 7 p.m. at the Street Angels location at 1240 Pierre Avenue.

In addition to shoes other items are in need.

The list includes: umbrellas, coats, jackets, tarps, feminine hygiene products, seasonal footwear (e.g. boots for winter), new under garments and socks, hats (e.g. baseball caps), gloves, scarves, ear muffs among others.

Monetary donations are welcomed as well. Financial support helps the organization get help to those in need and cover operational costs.

For more information about making a donation, visit the Street Angels website.