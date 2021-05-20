Windsor’s top doctor hopes for gradual reopening, province set to announce plans today

The medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex is waiting to see what Ontario’s new COVID-19 reopening framework will be, but he hopes it will be a gradual approach.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement about the province’s reopening plan Thursday. The province is under a stay-at-home order until at least June 2.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed said he has no idea what the plan looks like and he was not involved in the consultation process.

“I would anticipate that it has to be gradual,” said Ahmed. “It has to be focused more on lifting the restrictions on less risky activity and going all the way down to the risky activity for the later part of restrictions.”

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones suggested Ontario would move away from the regional reopening approach that was used following the province’s first two lockdowns.

Instead, Jones said the government would pursue a "sector by sector" reopening strategy, though specific details of that plan have yet to be revealed.

“These public health guidelines have to be lifted in a manner that is safe and that makes sense for each of the communities that we are talking about,” said Ahmed.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex region is fluctuating this week. WECHU reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, 70 new cases on Wednesday and 36 on Thursday.

The stay-at-home order has closed all non-essential businesses, as well as outdoor amenities such as golf course and basketball courts.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said earlier this week that the government will reopen those amenities “on or before June 2.”

Ahmed said he hopes the outdoor direction arrives soon since the warm weather is here and people are outdoors more.

“As we are coming closer and closer to the summer months we will have to look at how the restrictions can be lifted in an outdoor environment,” said Ahmed.

CTV News Windsor will stream the news conference live at 3 p.m.

With files from CTV Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras.