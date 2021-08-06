Windsor’s unemployment rate decreases slightly, but still highest in country

The unemployment rate in Windsor dropped slightly last month, but remains the highest compared to other Canadian cities, according to Statistics Canada.

The jobless rate in Windsor was 11.1 per cent in July, compared to 11.8 per cent in June.

The unemployment rate in London was 9.1 per cent in July, compared to 10 per cent the previous month.

On a national level, Statistics Canada says the economy added 94,000 jobs in July as restrictions meant to quell the COVID-19 pandemic were rolled back in many provinces.

The unemployment rate was 7.5 per cent for the month compared with 7.8 per cent in June.

Employment is down 246,400 jobs or 1.3 per cent from pre-pandemic levels in February 2020.