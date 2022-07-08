Windsor’s unemployment rate drops again
The jobless rate in Windsor continues to drop, according to Statistics Canada.
The unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent in June, compared to 5.8 per cent in May.
The rate has been decreasing every month since March, when it was 8.3 per cent – highest in the country.
On a national level, the Canadian economy lost 43,000 jobs in June, marking the first decline in employment since January.
At the same time, the unemployment rate fell to another record low of 4.9 per cent, according to Statistics Canada's latest labour force survey Friday.
The unemployment rate in May was 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.
The agency attributed the decline in the unemployment rate to fewer people looking for work, while the loss in jobs was driven by a decline in self-employment by 59,000 jobs.
Employment in the public and private sectors held steady.
A portion of this report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.
