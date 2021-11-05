Windsor’s unemployment rate remains highest in Canada despite decrease

The jobless rate in Windsor is still the highest in the country, but it has dropped since last month.

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in Windsor was 9.2 per cent in October, compared to 10.4 per cent in September.

On a national level, Stats Canada says the economy added 31,000 jobs in October, bringing the national unemployment rate to a pandemic-era low.

Unemployment came in at 6.7 per cent, down from 6.9 per cent in September, to mark the fifth consecutive monthly decline in the rate.

Gains were seen across a number of industries, including the hard-hit retail sector, but offset by declines elsewhere, such as accommodation and food services.

The statistics agency also notes a decline in self-employment, but suggests some of those moved to more permanent and in-demand jobs like in the professional, scientific and technical services sector.

Statistics Canada also says the ranks of Canada's long-term unemployed, those who have been out of work for six months or more, was little changed in October at almost 380,000.

October's gains came in below the expectations of Royal Bank economists Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan, who were projecting a gain of around 50,000 jobs in the month.

A portion of this report was first published by The Canadian Press on Nov. 5, 2021.