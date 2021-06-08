Windsor’s Walkerville neighbourhood rated as one of the 'coolest' in North America

The community of Walkerville in the City of Windsor has been praised as one of the “coolest” places to live on the continent.

According to a recent online rating of cool locations, Walkerville placed among the top 41 across Canada and the USA, combined.

It is yet another reason to call Windsor “Home Sweet Home.”

Alongside locales such as Montreal, San Francisco and Chicago — Walkerville was lauded for its ‘trendy and hip’ blend of arts, culture, fine dining, historic sites, great homes, schools and a low crime rate.

It is no surprise to locals that the area is desirable on many fronts. In addition, the neighbourhood carries on the great legacy of its namesake – Hiram Walker, founder of the famous Canadian Whisky.

For Walkerville residents, the community offers the best combination of features for anyone looking for a dynamic living and amenities.

“There's so much history and culture here, and the people are wonderful you know,” Walkerville resident Zach said, expressing his appreciation of the community. “We've got wonderful parks, wonderful greenery."

For local resident, Brooke, "Walkerville is absolutely the best place to settle in Windsor — with prices, with environment, with the schools that are all around this neighbourhood - it's perfect for a family."