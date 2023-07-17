Windsor Salt talks enter mediation

A union leader representing some of the striking Windsor Salt workers said talks are entering mediation.

“We are scheduled to be in Toronto for Tuesday,” said Jodi Nesbitt, president of Local 240.

“We are interested in getting mediation to move things along.”

The 10 clerical members, represented by Nesbitt, work in the office and have been off work, with 230 members of Unifor Local 1959, since the strike began in mid-Feb.

Nesbitt said members have lived off of $300 a week since the start of job action.

“The role will be to find common ground with a third party, who might be able to offer suggestions and fill in any gaps,” she said.

Nesbitt added she is unsure how long the process will take but added her local was prepared to stay in Toronto for as long it take.

A spokesperson from Windsor Salt said the company had no comment to make at this time.