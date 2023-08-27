Windsor Salt workers ratify new collective agreement, ending strike

After 192 days on strike, a new tentative agreement has been ratified between Windsor Salt and its employees, the president of Unifor Local 1959 said on Sunday.

On Aug. 24, a Facebook post by Unifor locals 240 and 1959 said they had reached a tentative contract. On Sunday, a tentative agreement was ratified between Windsor Salt and its employees, according to President of Unifor Local 1959 Bill Wark.

There are three units of workers at the mine, and all three units voted in favour of the new deal.

The Ojibway Mine ratified a new collective agreement with production employees voting 69 per cent voting in favour.

Members at the evaporation facility voted 97 per cent in favour of production employees, and 86 per cent of skilled trades also voted in favour.

Members of Unifor Local 240, which represents office workers, voted 100 per cent in favour.

Workers belonging to the fine salt facility will report in for work on Monday, while workers at the Ojibway mine workers will return to work the following week.

On July 26, workers rejected the first tentative deal they were offered and returned back to the picket line.

The 250 Windsor Salt workers began strike action on Feb. 17, 2023.

This is a developing story

— With files from CTV News Windsor’s Rich Garton and Michelle Maluske