Windsor scooter riders record longest average trip distance: Bird Canada

Bird Canada announced that over 1.3 million trips were taken this year on their e-scooters this year, with Windsor riders recording the longest average trip distance.

Bird e-scooters were driven by more than 200,000 unique riders across Canada. Based on a combined distance travelled of more than 2.9 million kilometres, the company says riders saved roughly 147,000 litres of gas and prevented an estimated 800 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

While riders in Windsor had the longest average trip length of 4.3 kilometres, the longest single journey of 58km was taken in Calgary, followed by 43km in Windsor, 39km in Edmonton, 31km in Okotoks, 28km in Red Deer, 27km in Kelowna, and 15km in St. Albert.

“The significant increase in the number of trips taken and jump in the average distance travelled reinforces that Canadians are increasingly adopting e-scooters as a micromobility solution,” said Stewart Lyons, CEO of Bird Canada. “Given the immediate environmental and economic impact of e-scooters, we anticipate many more cities across the country to explore e-scooters pilots in the future.”

The average e-scooter trip of 2.8km in 2021 was an increase over the 2020 average of 2km.

As the Canadian city with the longest-running e-scooter pilot program, Calgary took the top spot for number of trips taken, representing an increase of 187% over 2020. There were 244,467 trips in Ottawa (an increase of 52% over 2020) and 212,386 trips in Edmonton (a 78% year-over-year increase).

In the first year of its e-scooter pilot, Windsor riders took 137,298 trips and travelled more than half a million kilometres (564,866).