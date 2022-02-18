Windsor seeks extension for injunction on Ambassador Bridge protest

The City of Windsor, the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association and the Attorney General of Ontario returned to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Friday morning looking to continue the injunction related to the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge.

The court materials filed by the parties are available via the following link.

An injunction was granted by Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawtz on Friday, Feb. 11 to prevent protesters from establishing a blockade or impeding access to the international border crossing for 10 days.

A procedural motion was put forth and granted Friday morning for the City of Windsor to become the lead/main plaintiff, replacing the APMA.

“Technically, the need for a longer-term injunction is driven by City of Windsor primary needs and the ongoing impact on Huron Church Road. APMA and other partners would then be partners in the action, with City as the lead applicant,” said a statement from the city.

A group of demonstrators protesting COVID-19 mandates set up a blockade on Huron Church Road leading up to the international border crossing on Monday, Feb 7.

After the injunction was granted enforcement escalated to clear the protesters over the weekend with support from other jurisdictions. Police issued a total of 90 charges, 46 arrests and 37 vehicles seized.

The border reopened to United States-bound traffic on Sunday.

Barricades have since been set up along the east-west roads on Huron Church to prevent pop-up protests.

The hearing started at 10 a.m.on Friday.

With files from CTV Windsor's Lindsay Charlton.

This is a developing story. More details to come.