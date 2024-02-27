Windsor sees hottest February day on record
With the mercury reaching 21.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Windsor unofficially beat its record for the warmest February day ever recorded.
Previously, Feb. 26, 2000 held the title with a recorded high of 20.4 C, with the warmest Feb. 27 also seen that year with 14.2 C reached.
“It’s global warming at its best, but it’s amazing,” said Jennifer Tunks, who brought her son and his scooter down to the riverfront Tuesday afternoon.“He’s loving the weather so we’re going park to park.”
The paths lining the Detroit River were packed with people out on a sun-soaked stroll.
Some, like Rahul Karkera, wearing shorts.
"Dude, I'm just enjoying it,” said Karkera. “Four months of cold, it was miserable, now [the warmth is] back."
CTV Meteorologist Gary Archibald explained the new record is “unofficial,” because temperatures need to be verified by Environment Canada.
He said that will likely be done within 24-48 hours.
-
Should political parties be part of Alberta's municipal politics?Though Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's "in favour" of introducing party politics at the municipal level, Calgary's Mayor is firmly against it.
-
These award-winning wines will be available to try at Stampede 2024Several wineries took home top honours at a new Calgary-based international wine competition – and many of them will be available to try at Stampede 2024.
-
Winter storm, flash freeze as weather warnings for northeastern Ont.Flash freeze and winter storm warnings are in effect for several northeastern Ont. communities, Environment Canada said Tuesday afternoon.
-
Body found in south Edmonton home on Monday nightThe body of a man was found in a south Edmonton home on Monday night.
-
Calgary students learn coding through Indigenous music at Your Voice is Power workshopHundreds of Calgary junior high school students took part in a workshop Tuesday that teaches computer science and coding skills through Indigenous music.
-
Toronto man charged in hate-motivated investigation that saw 'King of Kensington' statue vandalizedToronto police have arrested a suspect in connection with the vandalism of the “King of Kensington” statue at Bellevue Park, an incident that is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.
-
'Worst it's ever been': Warm winter weather impacting outdoor activitiesThe warmer than usual weather has hurt the winter sports industry and recreational athletes.
-
Indigenous lantern art stolen from Lunar New Year display in downtown VancouverOrganizers of a Lunar New Year display outside the Vancouver Art Gallery are condemning the theft of one of eight lanterns that comprised it and asking the public for help tracking the artwork down.
-
London, Ont. man charged after east-end stabbingLondon police have charged a man in connection to a stabbing incident that occurred last weekend.