Windsor selling Queen Elizabeth II keepsake banners
The City of Windsor is selling the banners that hung throughout the city to honour the life and commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The banners were designed by the city to highlight the important connection between the Queen and the Windsor community.
“It was an honour for the City of Windsor to commemorate her life, and it was good to see the street banners hanging in neighbourhoods across the entire community. This is a great opportunity for folks to own a unique piece of local history,” said Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.
They were displayed during the mourning period and in the months that followed the death of the late Queen. The banner images were also displayed in the windows of Windsor City Hall.
The city will sell the banners on a first come, first served basis for a $100 flat price.
Those wishing to purchase a banner are asked to first contact the mayor’s office at 519-255-6315 or mayoro@citywindsor.ca to arrange for payment and pick-up, which will be available between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Cash, debit, Visa and Mastercard are accepted.
