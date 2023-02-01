Windsor senior defrauded $15K in grandparent scam

Windsor police are seeking to identify a suspect who allegedly defrauded an elderly victim out of $15,000 through the prevalent “grandparent scam.”

Police say the victim received a call on Tuesday from someone pretending to be a police officer.

The caller claimed the victim’s grandson had been arrested and that $15,000 in cash was needed to get him out of jail. The suspect then drove to the victim’s house in the 10000 block of Mulberry Drive to retrieve the money.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man between the ages of 20 to 30 years old and around 6’ tall. He was caught on surveillance wearing a white hat, white shoes and a white jacket with camo print.

Fraudsters have been targeting seniors in what is known as the “grandparent scam.” The scammer will often call the victim claiming a loved one is in trouble with the police or courts and payment is required to help them.

Essex County OPP issued a warning last week after receiving a multiple reports of these type of emergency scams in the region.

Anyone who can identify the suspect in this incident or has information should contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330