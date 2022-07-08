Windsor Spitfire Matthew Maggio drafted to New York Islanders

A Windsor Spitfire will be joining the NHL’s New York Islanders for the upcoming season.

Spit’s forward Matthew Maggio was drafted 142nd overall during the fifth round pick.

The Islanders announced the Tecumseh native was selected on Friday.

With the 142nd selection of the 2022 #NHLDraft the #Isles select Matthew Maggio.#LGI | @Jackpocket pic.twitter.com/Nhrmy4zIw8

Maggio has been playing with the Spitfires since 2019.

Before joining his hometown OHL team, Maggio played for the Ottawa 67’s and the Kanata Lasers.