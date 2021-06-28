Windsor Spitfires announce first game of 2021-22 season in October

The Windsor Spitfires are ready to get back on the ice.

After the cancellation of the 2019-20 OHL season, the Spitfires announced Monday the team would be returning to the ice for their home opener on October 7.

The Spitfires will take on the Sarnia Sting for the 2021-22 season opener at 7:30 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

SPITS FANS IT IS TIME! Our HOME OPENER for the 2021-2022 season will be on October 7th at 7:30pm vs @StingHockey! #WinWithin #Spitfires pic.twitter.com/phLnv9MWuQ