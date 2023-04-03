Windsor Spitfires head to Kitchener with hopes of a rebound

The Windsor Spitfires received an unexpected send off Monday morning from their billet families.

“It's great to see all our billets coming out to support us,” said defenceman Michael Renwick. “They're a huge part of our success and yeah, we're hoping to get two wins for them this week.”

Cathi Baillie, who billets Alex Christopoulos, feels the team is too talented not to be able to come back.

“You know what, no matter what we're gonna cheer these boys on,” she said. “We're all billet families and we support these boys right ‘til the very end.”

She’s hoping the end isn’t near with the team trailing their best of seven first round playoff series against Kitchener 0-2.

“It's first to four games though so obviously it's not nice to go down two early here at home especially but we know we didn't play our best,” Shane Wright said.

Head coach Marc Savard says his team has to find another level.

“I think we will,” he said. “We've had some good chats here. Some good video meetings and the guys seem excited here to get on the road and try and get that next win.”

Windsor was outscored 9-3 in the first two games including a 4-0 shutout Saturday night.

The Spits had the second best powerplay during the regular season but have yet to score with the man advantage while giving up three shorthanded goals.

“Obviously, our powerplay has struggled a little bit and we've given up three against so if we can get those three back here in two games who knows where that'll put us,” Savard said.

Getting Rodwin Dionicio back in the lineup from a two-game suspension is expected to help.

“Personally I just can just bring the calm a little bit in the game with my game style,” said Dionicio. “We gotta go through it together and just gotta try to help the team the best and just gotta do whatever it takes.”

Joey Costanzo started the first two games but Savard is giving the nod to veteran goalie Matt Onuska for game 3.

His approach entering the series?

“Just go and win hockey games,” Costanzo said. “We've done it before. We just need to all focus on that.”

Wright feels the team can rise up to the challenge.

“We know we have a lot more to give,” he said. “We have a lot better hockey to play. We know we can be a lot better and I know we will be.”