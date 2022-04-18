Windsor Spitfires prepare to play Sarnia Sting in first round of OHL playoffs
The Windsor Spitfires are gearing up for the postseason.
The Spits take on the Sarnia Sting in the opening round of the playoffs.
The series starts Thursday at 7:05p.m. at the WFCU Centre. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday night.
The Spitfires locked up first place in the Western Conference standings on April 9, with three games to go on their regular season schedule.
They closed out the home portion of their schedule with their fourteenth straight win at the WFCU Centre.
In the last three road games, the Spits beat Saginaw, then lost to Erie and Guelph.
Wyatt Johnston of the Windsor Spitfires captured the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy as the league's leading scorer.
Wyatt Johnston is the @OHLHockey Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy WINNER!
The @DallasStars prospect claims the Trophy with 124 points including 46 goals and 78 assists in 68 games. A plus-29 rating to go with a league-leading 1.82 point-per-game production rate.#WindsorSpitfires pic.twitter.com/C3AIxQNNLr
-
