Windsor Spitfires set to announce new head coach

The search for a new head coach is over — Windsor Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler said he has found his guy.

“It’ll be an exciting announcement and we have full confidence this man is the right guy and will lead our team,” said Bowler.

The Spits have called a news conference for Monday morning at the WFCU Centre to introduce the new bench boss.

“There wasn’t a shortage. Some tough decisions but at the end of the day we got the right guy,” Bowler added.

The vacancy was created when Marc Savard was hired to be Ryan Huska’s assistant coach with the Flames in Calgary.

In his two seasons with the team, Savard guided the Spits to two Western Conference regular season titles and an appearance in the OHL final in 2022 where they lost to the Hamilton Bulldogs in seven games.