Windsor Spitfires training camp underway at WFCU Centre

The Windsor Spitfires are holding their 2022 Training Camp at the WFCU Centre over the next three days.

Practices and scrimmage games run from Sept. 1 – Sept. 3. The events are open to the public to attend, free of charge.

Our 2022 Training Camp is officially underway today and scrimmages get started tomorrow at 9am!



Here’s how the teams lineup:



Team Blue ��

Team Red ��

Team White ⚪️#WindsorSpitfires pic.twitter.com/Zblxn3ruiY

Schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 1:

6pm – Practice – Team White

7pm – Practice – Team Blue

8pm – Practice – Team Red

Friday, Sept. 2:

9am – GAME – Team White vs Team Blue

10:15am – GAME – Team White vs Team Red

11:30am – GAME – Team Blue vs Team Red

5pm – GAME – Team White vs Team Red

6:15pm – GAME – Team Red vs Team Blue

7:30pm – GAME – Team Blue vs Team White

Saturday, Sept. 3:

9am – SKILLS – Team White

10:15am – SKILLS – Team Blue

4pm – GAME – Annual Team Blue vs Team White (full game)

*Dates and times are subject to change.

After the completion of training camp, the Spitfires will travel to Niagara for their first pre-season game on Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. The game will be played at the Vale Centre in Port Colborne, Ont.

The Spitfires will then play Flint three times in a row, the first is home on Sept. 9 at 7:05 p.m., second is in Flint on Sunday Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. and third Tuesday Sept. 20 at the WFCU Centre for 7:05 p.m.

The Spitfires will close out the pre-season with a home and home series with Sarnia. Game one is on Thursday Sept. 22 at the WFCU Centre at 7:05 p.m. Game two in Sarnia is on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:05 p.m. to round out pre-season play.

The Spitfires open the 2022-23 season on Saturday, Oct. 1, when they host the visiting Sarnia Sting at 7:05 p.m. Single game tickets to all Spitfires 2022-23 regular season home games will be announced soon. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the box office located at the WFCU Centre.