Windsor student made it to semi-final round of Scripps National Spelling Bee
A Windsor student made his way to the semi-finals at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Eleven-year-old Isaac Brogan was the sole Canadian left in the competition. Nova Scotia’s Chuxia Huang was eliminated in the first round and Kitchener’s Eleanor Jeavons was eliminated in the second.
His word in the semi-final round was “tenrec”.
"Tenrec, T-E-N-R-E-C-K, tenrec?" he said during the competition on Wednesday.
According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the definition is “any of numerous small often spiny mammalian insectivores (family Tenrecidae) chiefly of Madagascar.”
Brogan punched his ticket to the tournament in March, with a win at the WFCU Regional Spelling Bee.
The credit union covers the costs for the victor to travel to the televised Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. – a fact Brogan said amped up his nerves as he squared off against 24 other kids from across the region.
“I was really nervous because I wanted to go to the nationals,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been striving for for a couple years now.”
The finals take place on Thursday night.
-
-
Calgary father, son arrested for child sexual exploitation, assault, extortionA Calgary father and son face a lengthy list of criminal charges after being arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation, assault and extortion of multiple teen girls.
-
3 suspects facing charges after drugs, cash and vehicles seized in Kelowna: RCMPMounties in Kelowna say they made a “huge dent” in the local drug trade after a large seizure of drugs, cash and vehicles last month.
-
N.B. sending additional fire crews to Nova Scotia as record-breaking fire remains out of controlMore New Brunswick fire crews are set to travel to Nova Scotia in the coming days to help fight ongoing forest fires.
-
Outdoor patio return to downtown Sudbury amid the hot weatherThere will be a lot of music, revelry and fun in downtown Sudbury on Friday evening as the Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Association launches its 'Ultimate Summer Kick-Off' Party. For many, it also marks the unofficial start to patio season.
-
Defence concludes closing summations in Windsor murder trialThe defence has completed its closing summations in an ongoing Windsor murder trial involving the shooting death of 20-year-old Madisen Gingras in April of 2020.
-
'Many, many lives turned upside down' by wildfires: N.S. premierNova Scotia’s premier says the “historic” wildfires in the province have caused a “breath-taking amount of damage.”
-
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in QuebecNotorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo has been moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
-
B.C. giving $4.5 million to upgrade Canuck Place Children's HospiceThe British Columbia government has announced $4.5 million in new funding for Canuck Place to renovate and upgrade the Vancouver children's hospice.