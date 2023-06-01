Windsor student made it to semi-final round of Scripps National Spelling Bee

A Windsor student made his way to the semi-finals at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Eleven-year-old Isaac Brogan was the sole Canadian left in the competition. Nova Scotia’s Chuxia Huang was eliminated in the first round and Kitchener’s Eleanor Jeavons was eliminated in the second.

His word in the semi-final round was “tenrec”.

"Tenrec, T-E-N-R-E-C-K, tenrec?" he said during the competition on Wednesday.

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the definition is “any of numerous small often spiny mammalian insectivores (family Tenrecidae) chiefly of Madagascar.”

Brogan punched his ticket to the tournament in March, with a win at the WFCU Regional Spelling Bee.

The credit union covers the costs for the victor to travel to the televised Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. – a fact Brogan said amped up his nerves as he squared off against 24 other kids from across the region.

“I was really nervous because I wanted to go to the nationals,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been striving for for a couple years now.”

The finals take place on Thursday night.