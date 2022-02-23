Windsor Symphony Orchestra welcoming back in-person audiences this spring

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra will be performing in front of a live audience this spring.

The loosening of COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits enables the WSO to welcome back patrons in-person.

“We’re excited and quite ready to get back to performing live,” says WSO music director Robert Franz. “These concerts will bring our audiences one of my favourite Beethoven symphonies, a fun concert for the young ones and the talented Colleen Williams singing from the great American songbook! We’re really looking forward to it!”

The WSO is set to take the stage this spring with three concerts at the Capitol Theatre:

Bill & Rochelle Tepperman Masterworks: A Hero’s Symphony - March 12 and 13

Beethoven was considered an innovator of his time and created a total of nine symphonies. Over 200 years ago, in 1803 he premiered Symphony No.3, an enlightening, unprecedented piece of music that expands the understanding of life and the world around him. People were not ready for this symphony and its depth. However, a mere 1 year later, this piece cemented Beethoven’s place in musical history and changed the idea of what a symphony could be.

Concert Co-Sponsor: Barbara O'Neill and Robert Wigle

Series Sponsor: Bill and Rochelle Tepperman

Toldo Pops: Great American Song Book Reimagined - March 26 and 27

With her enchanting and exquisite voice, Colleen Williams performs the music of artists and composers who have inspired her… George Gershwin, Rogers and Hammerstein, Barbra Streisand, Peggy Lee, Barry Manilow, and Billy Joel just to name a few. This is a concert that is about believing that it is never too late to realize your dream.

Series Sponsor: Toldo Foundation

Family Concert: The Pirate Queen - April 9

Helaine Becker’s The Pirate Queen is a story of the most powerful pirate in history, Zhen Yi Sao, who rose from poverty in Guangzhou, China in the early 1700s. At the peak of her reign, she commanded 1,800 ships and 70,000 men. Join the WSO as we re-tell this powerful tale through music.

Series Sponsor: Dr. & Mrs. Douglas Paterson

Select performances will also be available via livestream. Visit www.windsorsymphony.com for tickets and concert details.