Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra performs during the summer school break

It's back to school this week for the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra (WSYO).

The WSYO visited Prince Edward public school today as part of the public school board's summer learning program. The ensemble performed select classical pieces in a chamber music style setting for an audience of parents and children.

Organizers said the young musicians wanted to keep practising and performing even though the regular season ended in may.

The young musicians decide what to play and collaborate to work on the pieces.

Simon Ng is a member of the WSYO. For Ng, being a part of the orchestra has many personal benefits.

"It definitely develops some good habits early on, which help me a lot,” said Ng. “Now, because of the habit of practicing and, sort of the diligence. There's a lot of discipline in playing an instrument, so that helps a lot. Plus, I got to meet a lot of nice people," he added.

WSYO members rehearse weekly at the Capitol Theatre — home of The Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO).

The musicians are self-directed and mentor each other, with the older students taking leadership roles in support of the younger members.

For additional information about attending a performance e-mail Becky Ng at education@windsorsymphony.com