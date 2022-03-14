Windsor taxi driver suffers injuries after suspect smashes cab window

A Windsor taxi driver was taken to the hospital with potentially life-altering injuries following an aggravated assault incident Saturday night, police are investigating.

The Major Crime Unit is seeking information and video footage that may help with the investigation and identify the suspects.

Officers responded to the area of Erie Street West at Victoria Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of an injured person.

Police say the victim was driving a taxi eastbound on Erie St. W in between Victoria and Ouellette Avenues when he heard an object strike the car.

The driver pulled over to investigate the noise when a man approached the vehicle and smashed the cab’s side window. The driver was injured as a result.

Police arrived and found the victim who was then taken to the hospital with potentially life-altering injuries.

Before pulling over, the driver noticed two men walking in the area. Police say the suspects, who are believed to have been on foot, took off before officers arrived.

Before the incident, police believe the suspects were walking on the northside of the sidewalk heading eastbound on Erie St. W.

Police describe the first suspect as a white man, about 5’10”, 25 years old with short black hair. He was wearing a black track suit.

The second suspect is described male, possibly Black.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Police ask that footage be reviewed both before and after the incident as it is unknown how long the suspects were walking in the area. Anyone driving in the area at the time is also requested to review dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 (or ext. 4000), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.