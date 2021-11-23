Windsor teacher earns Prime Minister’s Award

A teacher from Windsor has been awarded a Prime Minister’s Award (PMA) for Teaching Excellence in STEM, Certificate of Achievement.

Alice Aspinall, a grades 9 to 12 mathematics teacher at Walkerville Collegiate Institute, has been recognized for making math accessible to more students, and for her innovative strategies to help students develop a greater understanding of math concepts.

The PMA awards recognize inspirational Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) teachers at the elementary or secondary school level who keep students engaged in STEM learning and who help develop the culture of innovation that Canada needs today, and in the future.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau awarded 68 of Canada’s top educators with the country’s highest honours for Teaching Excellence, Teaching Excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and Excellence in Early Childhood Education.