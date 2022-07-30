Windsor to bask in hot and sunny weather this August long weekend
Windsor will be treated to picture perfect summer weather for the Civic Holiday this weekend, boasting plenty of sun and hot temperatures.
According to Environment Canada, Saturday will see mainly sunny skies and a high of 29 C, feeling like 33 C with the humidex.
The UV index will peak at 9 — or very high — at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday.
Overnight, skies will be clear with a low of 17 C.
For the second day of the long weekend, Windsor will see sunny skies and a high of 30 C, feeling like 34 C with the humidity and sustained winds of 20 km/h in the afternoon.
Overnight Sunday, the low will reach 19 C with clear skies.
For the holiday Monday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 29 C, and a 40 per cent chance of showers.
Overnight on Monday, cloud cover will increase with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 19 C.
According to Environment Canada, the average high for Windsor this time of year is approximately 28 C.
