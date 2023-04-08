Windsor to bask in summer-like temperatures later this week
The sunny and warm weather shows no sign of stopping in Windsor, Ont., with Mother Nature scheduled to turn up the heat later this week with temperatures expected to hit the mid-twenties.
According to Environment Canada, Saturday will boast a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11 C.
Overnight, skies will remain partly cloudy before clearing near midnight, with the low dipping down to – 3 C, feeling like – 5 with the wind chill.
On Easter Sunday, Windsorites will see sunny skies and sustained winds of 15 km/h. The wind chill will dip down to – 4 in the morning, but will reach a high of 13 C.
Overnight Sunday, skies will remain clear with a low of 2 C.
For the last day of the Easter long weekend, the high will reach 19 C and will boast sunny skies.
Here is a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: Sunny. High of 25 C.
Wednesday: Sunny. High of 27 C.
Thursday: Sunny. High of 27 C.
Friday: Sunny. High of 26 C.
