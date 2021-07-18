Windsor to consider $200k spend on anti-racism plan

Called “Our City. Our Culture," councilors are expected to debate a 'first step' funding boost to push back on racism at Monday’s regular Council meeting.

“$200,000 is not going to end racism in the community...but it's the first step of many that will be needed and it is a good place to start,” says Windsor Ont., Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The funding would be given to the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County and here’s how it could be divided up:

· Anti-Racism Awareness Campaign $20,000

· Training Initiatives $25,000

· Internships & Mentorships $50,000

· Bursaries & Scholarships $50,000

· Development Grants $40,000

· Heritage Interpretation and Storytelling $15,000

· TOTAL FUNDING: $200,000

Dilkens says this idea started a year ago after the tragic death of George Floyd, a black man killed by white police officers in the United States.

Since then, the Mayor says there have been many additional examples of racism to many different cultures including anti-Asian hate and Islamophobia.

“This is not about having a billboard campaign where we put a billboard saying don’t hate one another, this is really about tangible initiatives that will foster understanding, that are educational in nature but also make a difference in terms of opportunities for mentorship, opportunities for internships and scholarship as well.”

Windsor City Council meetings are live streamed from their website.